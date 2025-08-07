Glenwood Iowa shooting: Dennis Burnell shoot and kills married couple, Brandon Oman and Stevie Rockwell, believed to be his neighbors before setting home to his fire. There had been ongoing disputes according to police.

A shooting and explosion and fire in a house in Iowa Wednesday night left a husband and wife dead and a third person critically wounded, believed to be the suspect. In a follow update, the man passed away on Friday from third degree burn injuries.

Dennis Burnell, 71, is alleged to have shot the married couple before setting fire to his residence. The suspect who was not officially identified by authorities was identified by local residents on social media.

Video shared on social media (see below) showed the suspect in handcuffs and in physical agony as they were being placed into an ambulance vehicle.

Active shooter on North Grove St, Glenwood, IA. Multiple victims reported, house on fire.#Iowa_Shooting Heavy police presence; residents urged to avoid area. Details unclear, situation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/6WJTb5DUqm — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) August 7, 2025

Glenwood couple killed, neighbor in custody

The two deceased victims were identified on social media as married couple, Brandon Oman, 38, and Stevie Rockwell, 35.

DCI said Brandon Oman died at the scene, and wife, Stevie Oman, was transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Burnell, was critically injured in the fire but was taken into custody upon exiting his burning home, Iowa DCI said in its release.

During a late-night press conference, Glenwood Police Chief Eric Johansen confirmed that officers, along with deputies from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, responded to reports of an active shooter at approximately 7:56 p.m at at 409 North Grove Street, Glenwood.

An explosion shortly after the shootings led to a raging fire and the home burning, Johansen said.

Ongoing dispute with Glenwood neighbors leads to tragedy

‘This has been determined to be an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community,’ Johansen said.

The police chief said there was a history of law enforcement being called to the house, but he did not disclose the nature of those calls.

Not immediately clear is how the victims and the alleged suspect came to know each other and what led to their shooting deaths and subsequent explosion and Glenwood home engulfed in flames.

Said local resident, Antawn Hunt via WOWT: ‘I get out the car and that’s where I heard yelling and screaming coming from around the corner. So, I’m like, ‘They’re just arguing or whatever.’ so I started taking the groceries out of my vehicle, and something told me to turn around and look — and I kept hearing those shots.’

#BREAKING: Suspect is in custody after an active shooter incident and a house fire on Grove Street in Glenwood, Mills County, Iowa. Multiple people were injured. pic.twitter.com/zFxC6RJW76 — Nexus (@nexusdossiers) August 7, 2025

Glenwood neighbors remembered

Neighbors told the outlet that there has been an ongoing neighborhood dispute leading up to Wednesday’s tragedy. It remained unclear if the victims lived next door to the suspect.

Posted Christopher German on Facebook, ‘It doesn’t feel real. Stevie was full of light, laughter, and love; she was always the kind of person who made you feel like you mattered.

‘Losing someone so suddenly and violently is devastating. My heart is with Stevie & Brandon’s family and everyone who knew and loved them. You’ll never be forgotten, Stevie & Brandon. Rest easy, friends.’

Online court documents show Burnell was found guilty last August of third-degree harassment of one of his other neighbors and fined more than $100.

Iowa authorities are looking for anyone with information about this incident to contact Glenwood Police at 712-527-4844.