Deevashea Webb, Gwinnett County, Georgia mom charged after 9 year old son fires her unsecured gun at Meadowcreek Elementary School, leading to parents expressing concern that this time tragedy was averted.

The mother of a 9-year-old boy has been arrested after the child took her loaded, unsecured handgun to his elementary school earlier this month and fired it, Georgia authorities announced.

Deevashea Webb who was arrested on Wednesday, August 20, was charged with a misdemeanor reckless conduct for failing to secure the 9mm handgun properly, WSB reported.

Gwinnett County School Police said Webb kept the gun in a lockbox with a broken lock and that she knew the lock was broken but didn’t fix it despite the presence of young children at the home.

Gwinnett County parents speak out

Additionally, the arrest warrant states that Webb did not check her son’s backpack on the morning of the incident, Aug. 14.

The boy took the loaded gun to school in his backpack on August 14 where he fired the weapon at a toilet in a school restroom, destroying it.

Commented parent, Amanda Paniagua, whose son attends Meadowcreek Elementary School where the shooting happened, ‘this is too close to home.This is where my son goes to school. This is the bathroom he uses every day. It could’ve been bad.’

The episode led to the Gwinnet County School Board approving the use of unarmed security officers patrol elementary school perimeters and ensure doors are locked.

Weapons detectors are being installed in middle and high schools in the suburban Atlanta county but not elementary schools.

The district aims to eventually have a school resource officer at every elementary school.

Webb was arrested on August 20 and released on a $1,500 bond.

Details about the disciplinary action and criminal charges against her son have not been disclosed.