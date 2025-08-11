Hunter Raymond Gutierrez, Davie, Florida man with history of mental illness and who vanished in June found dead in nearby lake his family announce.

A Florida man who went missing in June was found dead, according to his family.

Hunter Raymond Gutierrez, 30, was last seen leaving his home on foot in Davie, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, around 12 a.m. local time on June 1, according to a news release from police.

Gutierrez, who authorities said had a history of mental illness, left his wallet and cellphone at home. At the time of his disappearance, the Davie Police Department classified Gutierrez’s case as a missing endangered person.

Body discovered in lake

In a post released on Friday, August 8th, Gutierrez’s family shared that the missing man had been found dead and that no foul play was suspected.

‘With heavy hearts we regret to share that Hunter was found yesterday,’

‘It is hard to express the depths of our sadness facing the loss of such a warm and loving son/brother.

‘While we wished the outcome could have been different, this news has brought some important closure. Your support during this time has been invaluable to us. Know that your kindness and efforts have been deeply felt,’ the post continued.

The disappearance set off a massive effort to find Gutierrez in Davie and neighboring cities, including Plantation and Weston, NBC 6 reported.

Police said they discovered a body in a lake in the area on Thursday, Aug. 7, though they did not publicly identify it at the time, WSVN reported.

The cause and nature of death had to be determined along with when the missing man came to die.

Hunter’s father, Bill Gutierrez, is described as a retired Hollywood Fire captain who served the city for 31 years.

Davie Police continue to investigate this case.