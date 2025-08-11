Mom of 4 killed after teen crashes into her, splitting car in...

Sarah Ann Buckner Anderson, Colquitt County, Georgia mom of 4 killed after speeding teen, Ryan Harvey White, crashes into her at intersection, leading to both drivers killed.

A Georgia mother of 4 was killed along with a 19-year-old after the teen allegedly driving at high speed hit her car and led to her vehicle being split in half.

The tragedy which took place over the weekend in Colquitt County led to the deaths of Sarah Ann Buckner Anderson, 38, and Ryan Harvey White, 19.

The crash happened Saturday night around 9:07 p.m. at the intersection of Hopewell Church Road and 133 South, according to Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock.

The 19-year-old man allegedly hit Anderson’s vehicle at the intersection, causing her car to split in half, WALB reported.

‘The Mustang…was traveling at an excessively high rate of speed, estimated to be 100+ visually by a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Deputy who was traveling north on Ga. 133,’ the Georgia State Patrol said according to People Mag. ‘The Deputy turned around to attempt to initiate a traffic stop on the Mustang for speeding but was unable to pull out immediately because of traffic southbound.’

According to a published obituary, Anderson, of Norman Pass, was a mother of three boys and one girl.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral arrangements and to help with the mother’s orphan children.

Noted the fundraiser: I am asking for donations for her funeral and her boys. She was their sole caregiver and provider. Now they will battle the world without their Mama, their A1, their best friend. I want to provide these sweet babies with the most financial support we can provide. The last thing I want them to worry about is their next meal. Their mama took such good care of them and always made sure they had nice things. They shouldn’t stop just because they had to lose her.