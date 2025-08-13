U.S hiker missing in Spain found dead after failing to board flight

Cole Henderson hiker missing in Spain found dead after failing to board flight last month. Avid hiker fails to safely negotiate difficult pass in the Pyrenees mountains, falling 650 feet to his death.

An American hiker has been found dead in Spain after going missing during a trek last month, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The body of missing 27-year-old US hiker, Cole Henderson was discovered by rescuers in the Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, in Spain’s Pyrenees district according to NBC News.

Cole Henderson’s body was located Friday, August 8th in the Pyrenees mountain region, which straddles the border of Spain and France, authorities said.

U.S hiker fails to safely negotiate difficult pass in the Pyrenees

Henderson was last heard from on Wednesday, July 9, when he texted a friend about going on a solo hike at the national park, USA Today reported.

Henderson was reported missing by friends days later after the he did not board a flight to his current home in Amsterdam on Sunday, July 13, according to posts shared by friends in the “Hiking Trails in Spain” Facebook group.

Henderson’s friend, Max Senoff, previously said in a post on Facebook that his friend had parked his car in the town of Torla. He claimed Henderson texted some friends at 2 p.m. local time to let them know he was beginning his hike and putting his phone on airplane mode.

Authorities said Henderson was found on the north face of Monte Perdido, according to CNN. Monte Perdido is the third-highest peak in the Pyrenees mountains.

The missing man’s body was found some 650 feet (200 meters) down a difficult-to-access part of the north face of Monte Perdido. Authorities believe the hiker likely fell to his death after failing to safely negotiate the pass.

Rescuers used a crane to help remove Henderson’s body from the area where he was found.

Henderson graduated from Rhodes College in Tennessee in 2020 with a degree in computer science. He recently moved from San Francisco to Amsterdam, where he worked for Dexter Energy, according to The New York Times.

Senoff previously described Henderson as an avid hiker, runner and soccer player. ‘My time in Amsterdam will never be the same without him,’ Senoff said.

Authorities have not said what went wrong.