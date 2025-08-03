Colden Kimber San Francisco man stabbed to death by Sean Collins at K train stop protecting family from unhinged man harassing them.

A man trying to protect a mother and her two children from a stranger yelling at them at a San Francisco train stop was stabbed to death on Saturday.

Colden Kimber, 28, and standing at 6ft’4 was an avid cyclist and hockey player is alleged to have stepped in when the man began to yell at the family just on 4.15 p.m.

At the time of the commotion, Sean Collins, 29, is alleged to have started to yell, ‘Oh you think you are better than me,’ along with ‘You are scared of me.’

Victim had positioned himself between harassed family and unhinged man

Kimber was headed home waiting with his girlfriend for the ‘K’ train when according to court documents he ‘decided to position himself … so should anything happen, (he) could intervene and protect those around him.’

The document continues saying Kimber stood with his eyes towards the approaching train when the man attacked him: ‘Completely and utterly unprovoked — took a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting victim on the right side of his neck.’

Despite the efforts of the San Francisco paramedics and police, and the trauma surgery team at San Francisco General Hospital, Kimber didn’t survive his catastrophic injuries.

Kimber was studying kinesiology at San Francisco State University and worked at American Cyclery according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Superior Court of California Documents confirmed the suspect is a 29-year-old who, on Friday, received a report concerning his mental health status. The results of the report remain unclear at this time.

Sean Collins has since been charged with murder and will be arraigned on Aug. 14.

Little was known about Collins, where he hailed from and how he came to be at the train stop and other prior incidents or arrests.

Former New Yorker had relocated to California

Kimber relocated from New York to California in 2020 with his long-time girlfriend, before going on to join the Dolce Vita Cycling team as well as a semiprofessional ice hockey team in Vacaville.

Kimber loved biking so much he would be on his bike for 12,000-13,000 miles some years.

When he wasn’t dabbling in sports, Kimber was studying kinesiology at San Francisco State University. He dreamed of working in sports medicine.

A fundraiser for the man’s loved family as of Sunday had raised over $90K.