Christian Miller, Tulsa, Oklahoma teen shoots his mother multiple times with AR-15 rifle after becoming upset with her. Woman survives.

An 18 year old teen is facing charges after shooting his mother multiple times times with an AR-15 rifle inside a Tulsa apartment, Oklahoma authorities said.

Christian Miller is alleged to have fired at his mother on Thursday, July 31, circa 10:30 p.m. at the 89 East Apartments near 71st Street and Memorial. According to Tulsa Police, the 18-year-old suspect, called 911 and stated he had shot his 39-year-old mother.

When dispatchers called the number back, a woman answered the phone and confirmed she had been shot by her son, News9.com reported.

How did 15 year old teen acquire AR-15 rifle?

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they say Miller walked out and surrendered. He was later booked on a complaint of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon according to a Facebook release by the Tulsa Police Department.

Police say the woman told officers her son was upset with her and shot her five times using an AR-15 rifle. Officers and medics entered the apartment after Miller surrendered and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery. Her current condition has not been released.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting and continue to investigate.

Not immediately clear is how the 15 year old boy acquired the high velocity assault rifle.