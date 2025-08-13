Harnett County shooting: Bishop Danny Richards and wife Sabrina Richards along with third person, Clara Richards shot dead by 15 year old nephew at North Carolina residence. No known motive.

A 15 year old boy is in custody after fatally shooting his uncle and aunt along with a third person at a Harnett County residence, Tuesday late afternoon, North Carolina authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:18 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Kentucky Derby Lane in the Trotter’s Ridge neighborhood, located between Lillington and Spout Springs, approximately eight miles northwest of Anderson Creek.

Harnett County shooting: 15 year old boy shoots uncle and aunt dead along with 3rd family member

The call to the residence came from a 10-year-old resident inside the home, who said that several of their family members had been shot, WRAL reported.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find two victims deceased at the scene and a third person suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two people, 57-year-old Bishop Danny Richards and 54-year-old Sabrina Richards, were found dead at the scene.

The third person, 74-year-old Clara Richards, was transported to Womack Army Hospital, where she later died, the sheriff’s office confirmed Wednesday.

The 10-year-old who made the call was unharmed.

Investigators report that the suspect, believed to be the couple’s 15-year-old nephew, fled the residence in a gray truck following the shooting.

Authorities quickly tracked him down and took him into custody later that night.

Upon his arrest, the juvenile was charged on Juvenile Petitions with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

It remained unclear how the 15 year old boy was able to acquire the murder weapon.

Fatal shooting took place one hour after loved ones gathered for victim’s birthday

The shooting took place on Sabrina’s birthday, only hours after loved ones had gathered to celebrate with her according to a post on social media.

Posted Danny Richards just hours before the shooting: ‘Happy Birthday to the Love of my life, my ride or Die, Sabrina Richards. Love you Baby!!!’

A Douglas Byrd High School alumna, Sabrina was well known in the community, along with her husband, for their warmth and frequent visits to Cumberland County, where they enjoyed dining in downtown Fayetteville.

The couple had been married for nearly 30 years and served as the Bishop & 1st Lady of Genesis Grace Church, Fayetteville North Carolina.

News of the couple’s deaths led to a flood of comments on social media.

Wrote one person, ‘Danny and Sabrina would give you the shirt off their backs. They lived to serve others, especially the homeless community. You will never be forgotten. Rest in Heaven!!’

Stated another, ‘I still can’t believe this…They were some of the most loving people I have every known just devastating.’

Wrote another well wisher, ‘Oh my goodness! I know this man and woman of God. They both served in the military and did a lot for family and the community. Danny and Sabrina rest in peace. Sending prayers!’

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.