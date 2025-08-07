Internet cheers after Texas rancher Asher Watkins killed instantly hunting buffalo during safari with Coenraad and Vermaak Safari tours in South Africa. Multi-millionaire avid hunter was killed instantly.

Define karma? A millionaire Texas rancher was gored to death by a massive buffalo that he was stalking after it ambushed him while on a hunting trip in South Africa, according to reports.

Asher Watkins, 52, was tracking a 1.3-ton Cape buffalo in Limpopo on Sunday when the wild beast charged at him, killing him instantly, Coenraad and Vermaak Safari, which organized the trip, told multiple outlets.

The buffalo was not wounded, the safari said.

‘It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA,’ Coenraad and Vermaak Safari said in a statement to Metro.

Hunts organized by Coenraad and Vermaak Safari go for an estimated $10K USD.

Offers the company website: ‘Our commitment to delivering the first-class hunting experience that we are known for, since our company was founded by Coenraad Vermaak in 1970, is unwavering: We offer authentic, unfiltered safaris and we are driven by a deep love and respect for the African Wilderness and its animals.’

Choice of hunting experience available to hunters includes, ‘[dangerous game safari,’ ‘plains game safari,’ ‘wingshooting safari’ and ‘bowhunting safari.’

‘He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers. This is a devastating incident, and our hearts go out to his loved ones,’ the company said.

Wakins’ mom, Gwen, stepdad, and brother Amon were waiting for him at a safari lodge only to never return.

Watkins was the head of Watkins Ranch Group, a successful brokerage company that sells multi-million-dollar ranches in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, according to the company’s website.

The affluent rancher was active in the Dallas Safari Club and avidly hunted birds and other wildlife, according to several social media posts where he boasted about his hunts.

The keen conservationist believed hunting was a vital part of preserving wildlife. He had photos on his social media with a dead mountain lion, many deer and hundreds of wildfowl.

He also boasts of killing thousands of doves in just three days with seven friends in Argentina.

Watkins was raised in Dallas, where he worked on his family’s hunting and cattle ranch, according to his company biography.

His ex-wife, Courtney, and their teenage daughter, Savannah, were also notified of his tragic death.

Every time a cowardly, weak, impotent little zero like Asher Watkins tastes his own medicine, an angel gets its wings! 🤗🥳🤗 Hope it was slow and agonizing, you pathetic c@nt. 🤣👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/IJrX5dxxSs — Hang the DJ (@2leftfeetAB) August 6, 2025

‘This photo is from another time, another chapter of our lives—but it’s one that will always be a part of our daughter’s story,’ Courtney wrote alongside an old photo with their daughter that has since been deleted, according to the outlet.

‘We’ve been in a state of shock and heartbreak ever since, trying to process not just the loss, but the complexity that comes with it,’ she said.

Cape buffalo can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and reach a height of 5.5 feet at the shoulder, according to wildlife experts.

The species is notoriously ill-tempered, especially when wounded, and often moves in herds of up to 500 animals.

Cape buffalo, known as the Black Death, kill some 200 people in Africa a year. They are known to kill more game hunters than any other animal, including elephants, lions, rhinos or crocodiles.

And then there were these comments on the web that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘Team buffalo 100%’

‘I can’t find an ounce of sympathy anywhere’

‘Score one for the Cape Buffalo. Sorry but not sorry for the hunter. He took enough lives. And he’s not “conservationist.”

‘Good.. Well done to the buffalo. Hope you got the hunter good.’

‘Finally, a feel-good story!’