Angy Nicole Arguello had warned her boyfriend, Kevin Mares to be careful after continuing to party following Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico, only for the Elmhurst, Queens, NY man to be fatally shot as a fight suddenly broke out at a La Perla club.

The girlfriend of the Queens, New York man shot dead after attending an after party after going to see a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico had warned him to be careful after saying she was too tired and going back to their hotel.

Kevin Mares, 25, of Elmhurst, Queens had attended the Bad Bunny concert Saturday evening in Old San Juan with Angy Nicole Arguello and one other friend. After the concert finishing, Mares opted to continue partying, while his long time girlfriend whom he had been planing to propose to this fall decided to return to their hotel.

Arguello told him, ‘Please, be safe’ as they parted according to the nydailynews.

The shooting occurred at a club called Refugio de Hombres Maltratados (Shelter for Mistreated Men), at La Perla, a notorious shady town area cops said. Investigators said an argument erupted at the club, with one person pulling a gun and starting shooting, leading to the innocent bystander’s shooting death.

Two other individuals were shot, described as locals, but they survived and are now in stable condition.

Mares was shot in the abdomen and side, according to NBC 6, and was rushed to a hospital but died.

To date, no suspects have been named or arrested. Detective Arnaldo Ruiz said police ‘have very little information.’

In the hours after her boyfriend’s shooting death, Arguello posted on Instagram, ‘I love you, my angel.’

Adding, ‘My love, I love you. I miss you so much. Why, God, did you take him away from me?’

Mares was planning to propose to Arguello in the fall, according to a GoFundMe created to help cover the expenses to bring his body back home to New York City.

The couple, both from Queens, had been together for six years, the fundraiser said.

Loved ones described Mares as ‘a deeply loved son, devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to everyone who knew him’ in a GoFundMe page created to help cover the expenses to bring his body back home.

Just hours prior to the tragedy, Arguello and Mares had posted snapshots of palm trees, resort pools and clinking glasses with friends during their Puerto Rico vacation. Little did the loving couple know how the evening would unfold.

La Perla where the fatality happened has been dogged by a reputation for crime, drug dealing and violence for decades. Authorities continue to investigate.