Aaron McDonald, Colmesneil High School student in Texas upset about new seating arrangement in class arrested after threatening to shoot up school and charged with felony terroristic threat.

An East Texas teenager was arrested after Tyler County deputies said he threatened to ‘shoot up’ his high school after becoming upset over new seating arrangements.

Aaron McDonald, 17, a student at Colmesneil High School was charged with felony terroristic threat after threatening to shooting up his school according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office.



Deputies said McDonald was upset over a new seating chart at school and made several threats, including ‘killing everyone in this school.’



The investigation began at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday when Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the high school about a possible threat made by a student.

The threats which were made at class and heard by other students were then passed on to authorities. Deputies met with Superintendent Sharon Tule, who advised deputies that a CISD student, who was currently not on campus, made a threat.

McDonald was later arrested at his home.

In its release, the Sheriff’s Office emphasized that the quick response was the result of cooperation between students, staff, and law enforcement. Officials stated that this coordination enabled them to assess the situation and take necessary actions to protect the safety of students and staff.

Not immediately clear is why the teen so vehemently objected to the new seating arrangement and whether the had been a target of bullying at the school. Along with the credibility of him actually carrying out a legitimate school shooting.

Or as some wondered, the teen was simply seeking attention. At whatever cost.

McDonald has since been charged with felony terroristic threat. He was booked into the Tyler County Jail with a $50,000 bond and several bond conditions, including being banned from Colmesneil ISD property.