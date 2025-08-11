Caiden Connor Smith, 11 year old, Shreveport, Louisiana boy dies after accidentally shooting self dead with grandmother’s gun while cleaning relative’s house.

An 11-year-old Louisiana boy has died after accidentally discharging a firearm and killing himself over the weekend.

According to the Shreveport Police, the incident happened on Saturday, at 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to the 500 block of West 74th Street. After arriving, officers learned that the 11-year-old victim had been taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound by his 19 year old brother.

No foul play suspected amid shooting tragedy

The boy who was identified on social media as Caiden Connor, was taken to hospital in Shreveport, but despite life-saving measures, he was later pronounced dead, KLFY reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had accidentally discharged a firearm found inside the residence. According to SPD, evidence shows that no foul play was involved, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The victim’s brother said they were cleaning out his grandmother’s house when he heard a bang from another room. When he went to check, he found his brother on the floor suffering from a gunshot. He picked him up and brought him to a nearby hospital, KSLA reported.

Not immediately clear is how the boy was able to access the firearm and what adults, if any, were home at the time of the tragedy.

Shreveport Police states the incident highlights the critical importance of safe firearm storage and education, Localnews8.com reported.

‘Firearms should always be secured and out of reach of children to prevent such tragedies,’ said Cpl. Chris Bordelon. ‘SPD urges all gun owners to practice responsible firearm safety to help prevent future accidents.’

It remained unclear if there were any charges pending.