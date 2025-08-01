Maleah Bess, Jackson, Mississippi woman shot dead by estranged husband Ron Christopher Allen after finding out she had a new boyfriend. Man is alleged to have shot victim up to seven times at her place of work, Westwood Apartments.

A Mississippi man is facing murder charges after shooting his estranged wife dead at an apartment complex after finding out she was involved with a new man.

Ron Christopher Allen, 52, is alleged to have gunned down 24-year-old Maleah Bess at at her workplace — Westwood Apartments in Jackson, Mississippi.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to the 3100 block of Robinson Road in Jackson on Thursday just on 11 a.m, in reference to ‘a shooter, possibly an active shooter,’ the Clarion Ledger reported.

Husband shot estranged wife up to seven times

According to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, when officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the estranged husband who appeared to have blood on his clothing and carrying a gun. Wade said the man then barricaded himself inside the main leasing office of the complex.

Wade said officers reported hearing shots fired inside the leasing office before locking down the scene and calling for backup.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., Wade confirmed Allen shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Maleah Bess, who was also located inside of the office.

WLBT reported the man gunning down his estranged wife no less than seven times.

‘She worked here at this location. He came to this location and took her life,’ Wade told reporters. ‘I really wish we could have done more to prevent this, but we don’t have people who know how to deal with emotions (and) who do not know how to deal with someone wanting to move on with their life. And he decided to come here and take her life.’

Bad break-up

Authorities believe Bess was killed before Allen barricaded himself in the office. However, officers were unable to determine her condition while the scene was still active.

Wade said there was a lot of bloods in the leasing office.

‘This lady came to work today. She never thought she would be losing her life to her husband today,’ Wade said. ‘My heart goes out to the family.’

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including JPD, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Clinton Police Department, the Byram Police Department, and Capitol Police.

Police were able to get Allen to surrender without any further loss of life or injury.

‘We showed a lot of restraint and resolve in this situation,’ Wade said. ‘We could have barged in, and that could have possibly caused him to open fire on law enforcement. But we didn’t. We utilized our hostage team which did an amazing job at this location.’

Westwood Apartment complex is managed by Lynd Management Group.