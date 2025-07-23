Troy Waldrep, Canton, Mississippi man shot dead by James Ross after argument at Camden Park Apartments as suspect waited for his girlfriend.

A Canton, Mississippi man is accused of fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex following a verbal altercation escalating over the weekend.

James Ross, 33, is accused of fatally shooting Troy Waldrep, 47, late Saturday night at the Camden Park Apartments on Parkview Drive, according to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, but Waldrep succumbed to his injuries before he could be transported for medical treatment.

Canton, Mississippi man described as ‘color bind’

According to Chief Otha Brown, Ross was waiting for his girlfriend, who was in a car with her uncle and Troy Waldrep coming back from a party. The police chief said there was an argument, and Ross pulled out a gun and shot Waldrep once in the face.

‘He (Ross) got agitated for some reason. Him and Ms. Harris had some words. He pulled out a gun and shot one time to the face to Mr. Waldrep. And after that, he left the scene,’ said Brown.

Ross was later arrested by Ridgeland police. He was charged with murder, firearm in possession of a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within city limits, WJTV reported.

Ross was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held without bond in the local detention facility as the investigation continues, WLBT reported.

Posted Sherri Ciscell in part following Waldrep’s shooting death on Facebook, ‘Troy was literally the most color blind person I have ever met. I have never known anyone who so seemlessly went from Caucasian to African American communities. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a very dedicated Information Technology professional.’

Canton Police have stated the investigation remains ongoing.