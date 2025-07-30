OKC attorney arrested trying to kidnap 2 year old from daycare

Tracy Zahl Oklahoma City attorney tries to kidnap 2 year old from daycare because she was sent by God. History of troubled past.

An Oklahoma attorney is accused of attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old girl after from an Oklahoma City area daycare.

Tracy Zahl, 49, is alleged to have walked into Westminster Presbyterian Church Child Care on July 23, through an unsecured door, where she was observed trying to lure the toddler, telling the child ‘Come with me.’

A teacher noticed and told her to leave.

Oklahoma attorney explains God sent her

Zahl in turn followed a group of children into their classroom before officials ordered her off the property. The woman told staff she was ‘sent by God to be with the children’ before leaving.

Oklahoma City Police later found Zahl at her home, less than a mile from the facility, where she was taken into custody after one of the teachers had written down a partial license plate number as she left, Law&Crime reported.

During police questioning, Zahl told officers that she made a mistake, but the officers noted that she has no children or grandchildren at the daycare and had no reason to be inside.

But there’s more.

In 2011, the Oklahoma Bar Association suspended Zahl for one year after she self-reported that she was arrested for felony prescription forgery.

Then in 2021, she was charged with two misdemeanors after threatening to kill her former employer and coworker, KFOR reported.

Oklahoma lawyer troubled past/present

‘Any time something like this happens to a licensed attorney, the first thing you wonder is, are there mental health issues? Are there drug or alcohol issues?’ said Ed Blau, legal expert according to the outlet.

A legal site, described Tracy S. Zahl as a business lawyer from Oklahoma, having acquired her legal license in 2005.

Zahl remains held on a $25,000 bond, charged with kidnapping.