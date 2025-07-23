Toby Atwood, Thiel college student, 21, collapses & dies running Presque Isle Half Marathon in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cause of death unknown.

A standout college athlete collapsed and died over the weekend while running a half marathon in Erie, Pennsylvania authorities said.

Toby Atwood, 21, a senior at Thiel College was a rising senior, an accomplished member of the women’s tennis team and a campus leader according to a release from her school.

Atwood was running in the Presque Isle Half Marathon in Erie, PA., on Sunday when she collapsed, CBS News reported.

Half marathon mystery cause of death

The cause and nature of the college athlete’s death remained unclear, pending an autopsy.

On the day of the race, weather reports described temperatures reaching 79F, moderate to difficult running conditions.

It remained unclear if the Kittanning, PA native had a medical pre-condition, triggered while running the grueling athletic event.

Atwood was described by her school as a ‘a standout in the classroom and on the court.’

She was a business administration and accounting double major as well as a recipient of one of the college’s full scholarship awards, maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Atwood was also inducted into Alpha Chi, the National College Honor Society, which recognizes students in the top 5% of their class, according to the school. She was also inducted into Chi Eta Sigma, the honorary society for commerce, and served as president of the Zeta Tau Alpha women’s fraternity.

Atwood held the No. 1 singles position on the women’s tennis team and was a team co-captain.

Atwood was also the president of the school’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and had received the school’s ‘Tomcat Award’ in 2024, which is given out ‘for excellence in athletics, academics, and leadership.’

Standout Thiel College student remembered

‘Her presence touched the lives of so many, and she will be deeply missed,’ Vice President for Student Life and Athletics Michael McKinney said in a message to the campus community. ‘During this heartbreaking time, we mourn for Toby and extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family, friends, classmates, teammates, coach, instructors, and all who knew her.’

In a post on Facebook, the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity said the 21-year-old was a ‘light in everyone’s life’ who ‘touched the lives of so many.’

‘There was never a dull moment with her and she was always there for the people she loved when they needed it,’ the national organization for the Zeta Tau Alpha Fraternity said in the post.

Funeral service for Atwood will be held Saturday at Center Hill Covenant Brethren Church in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania.

Thiel College officials said counseling services are being made available to Thiel students and employees as they grieve her loss.