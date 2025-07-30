J. Lee Vogler, Virginia councilman for Danville City set on fire by Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes in personal grievance. Attack comes two weeks after suspect’s wife, Mary Alice filed for divorce.

A Virginia lawmaker was set on fire after an ‘unhinged’ man poured gasoline on him over a personal dispute according to police.

Danville City Councilman J. Lee Vogler, 38, was confronted by Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, at the Showcase Magazine office at 11:30 a.m, on Wednesday when he had poured gasoline on him.

What led to Virginia lawmaker being set on fire?

Hayes who had moments ago entered the office, dumped the contents of a ‘five gallon container’ on top of Vogler who had attempted to flee, before setting him alight, according to the publication’s owner Andrew Brooks.

Vogler was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are not known. Brooks said Vogler was ‘awake and talking’.

Hayes fled the scene before soon after being taken into police custody. Hayes was described as hailing from Danville.

In a statement, police said Vogler and Buck Hayes knew each other, and the attack stemmed from a personal matter and is not related to his position on the council or his political affiliation.

No details have been shared on how the two men know one another.

Hayes’ wife Mary Alice Buck-Hayes filed for divorce from him just two weeks ago the dailymail reported. The couple only appeared to have married in 2023.

It remained unclear how or if the divorce was somehow related to the Virginia councilman.

Suspect’s wife filed for divorce just weeks ago as he now faces felony charges

Investigators have yet to comment on any mental health issues that Hayes may have been suffering and whether the divorce may have caused him to spiral out of control.

Hayes following his arrest was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, police said on X.

Hayes remains held at the Danville City Jail with no bond, police said.

Police stressed that the attack ‘stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.’

Vogler, a Danville native, made history in May 2012 when he was elected to the City Council at just 24 years old – the youngest person ever to hold the position.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010 and now serves as Managing Partner at Andrew Brooks Media Group which owns Showcase Magazine.

Vogler married his wife in 2011 and the couple share two children together.