Sarah Huggins Logan, Tuscaloosa teacher at North River Christian Academy in Alabama arrested having sex with female student as more victims now feared and are asked to step forward.

A Tuscaloosa Christian School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female student, with Alabama officials now fearing that there might be more victims involved.

Sarah Huggins Logan, 35, a teacher at North River Christian Academy was arrested following a tip off by the alleged victim’s parents, with the teacher taken into custody on Friday and charged with a school employee engaging in a sex act.

The female educator’s arrest follows the alleged victim’s parents reporting on July 16 that they’d discovered their daughter had been involved in a sexual relationship with a teacher, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, AL.com reported.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

The age of the student was not immediately known. It’s also unknown when the illicit relationship allegedly took place.

Following news of the teacher’s arrest, the school issued a statement, saying:

‘On Friday, July 18th, local law enforcement informed North River Christian Academy of the arrest of a former employee. We were made aware of the allegation earlier in the week and notified the appropriate state and local authorities. We have cooperated completely with the responsible agencies.

‘Our first concern is for the health and welfare of our students, staff, and families. Please respect the privacy of all these parties. Contributing to rumors and suspicions profits no one and contributes only to the hardships experienced by those impacted.

‘It should be self-evident to say that this incident is heart rending for all involved. This includes especially the families directly impacted. We have prayed for them and encouraged our entire school family to hold them up in their personal prayers. This situation is easy for no one; there are only degrees of difficulty.

More student victims now feared

‘We have received an outpouring of encouragement and support from many in the extended school family. We, the Charger Family, will weather this storm together.’

The academy began when the Open Door Baptist Church started offering day care to children of working mothers in 1981, expanding to a pre-K through 12th grades institution, according to the school’s website.

The school’s motto is ‘Equipping students to glorify God in all they do.’

Of note, Logan is no longer an employee at the school and NRCA has been cooperative in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators expect Logan to face additional charges and believe there may be more victims.

Police ask anyone who was a victim or has further information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.