Rikki Lynn Laughlin married high school teacher at St James High School in Missouri avoids jail time after pleading guilty to sending 16 year old student sexual images and trying to get the boy to be intimate with her.

What if the genders were reversed? A married special education teacher in Missouri has avoided jail time after she admitted sending a 16 year old student nude images of herself to the victim.

Rikki Lynn Laughlin, 26, a former special education teacher at St. James High School, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to a single count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Married Missouri teacher avoids jail after pleading guilty to lesser charge

The judge suspended her five-year prison sentence, after the female educator pleading guilty to the lesser charge after previously facing more onerous charges, KRCG-TV reported.

Laughlin was previously charged with second-degree statutory rape, possession of child p**n*graphy, sexual exploitation of a minor, tampering with a victim, tampering with physical evidence, furnishing adult material to a minor, along with second-degree sexual trafficking of a child under 18.

The illicit relationship began in September 2023, when Laughlin began messaging the teen student on Snapchat, according to investigators.

Over the following weeks, investigators say the married teacher groomed her teen victim, after initially using the social media platform to ingratiate herself with the student, building trust before sending the by illicit content.

Laughlin is alleged to have sent her victim nude photographs, solicited sexually explicit images, in one instance she sent him a video of herself using a sex t*y and even invited the minor over for sex while her husband was out of town.

St James High school teacher pleaded with victim to delete images and messages

The student later told police that ‘things progressed fast’ and that they had kissed.

Asked to come over for sex, the boy declined, saying ‘he did not feel comfortable.’

Authorities say when word of the relationship began to spread at school, Laughlin panicked.

According to the probable cause statement from the Maries County Sheriff’s Office, she begged the student to delete their message history telling him, ‘I could go to jail if those pictures come out.’

Police later found the explicit content on the student’s phone, the dailymail reported.

At the time of the crimes, Laughlin was married to Grant Andrew Laughlin, 23, with whom she shared a one-year-old daughter. They couple were married in June 2022.

Images shared on Facebook, including Laughlin posing with her baby and husband, along with posing with rifles, riding horses, and waving Trump flags ahead of the 2020 election.

In her defense, Laughlin claimed, ‘I was not aware he was a minor,’ according to the detective’s report. But under Missouri law, the age of consent is 17 – and the boy was 16.

What if the genders were reversed?

The case came to light after a Phelps County detective alerted Maries County authorities about a rumored teacher-student relationship at St. James High School.

Investigators quickly determined the victim was a student and obtained a warrant.

Laughlin initially denied wrongdoing but ultimately allowed police to search her phone.

Inside, they found a video matching the boy’s description, Laughlin performing a sexual act and sending it to the student.

On October 23, 2024, prosecutors charged Laughlin with seven felonies and a misdemeanor, KSDK reported

The case was transferred to Grundy County in May 2024, and in July 2025, Laughlin pleaded guilty to a single lesser charge with no jail time and no requirement to sign the sex offenders registry, KTTN reported.

Not immediately clear is whether Laughlin’s teaching license will be revoked.