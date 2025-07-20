: About author bio at bottom of article.

Missing 9 year old girl found dead hours after dad says white...

Melina Galanis Frattolin, missing 9 year old upstate New York girl found dead hours less than 24 hours after dad, Luciano Frattolin says white van adducted her, as cops say there are inconsistencies in his story.

How did a 9 year old girl come to end up dead? A nine year old girl has been found dead less than 24 hours after her father claimed his daughter had been ‘possibly’ kidnapped in a white van in upstate New York.

Melina Galanis Frattolin, 9, according to her dad, Luciano Frattolin, 45, was allegedly abducted in the area of Exit 22 in Lake George, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Of note, both Frattolins are residents of Canada, and had been ‘visiting’ the U.S as tourists, according to the New York State Police.

We need more volunteers to join the search for Melina Frattolin at https://t.co/ES0bB6C5HU. pic.twitter.com/YOUP39j8v8 — Deputy Skaggs (@DeputySkaggs) July 20, 2025

Amber Alert for missing 9 year old upstate NY girl cancelled after she’s found dead

A frantic search was launched for the missing girl, who was last seen seen around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, with an Amber Alert issued hours later around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Come Sunday afternoon, police called off the Amber Alert, issuing a statement that the missing 9 year old was found deceased, saying that the ‘there was no indication that an abduction occurred.’

‘The Warren County Sheriff’s Office initially led the investigation,’ NYSP said according to CBS 6 Albany.

‘As the case progressed, law enforcement identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided…

‘Melina was located deceased in Ticonderoga, New York.’

The nature and cause of Melania’s dad was pending an autopsy. Police have not indicated if they suspect a homicide or murder case.

Police added that ‘there is no indication that an abduction occurred’ and ‘there is no threat to the public’.

Frattolin was described as five feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and being of Indian descent with brown hair and brown eyes.

Melina was last seen wearing a blue-and-white striped shirt, shorts and white Adidas sneakers.

Is an upstate New York man involved with the death of his 9 year old daughter’s death?

Amber Alerts are activated in ‘the most serious child-abduction cases,’ according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) website.

‘The goal of an AMBER Alert is to instantly galvanize the community to assist in the search for and safe recovery of a missing child.

‘These alerts are broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cellphones, and other data-enabled devices.’

The nonprofit said that 1,268 children have been ‘recovered’ thanks to their assistance in 2025 alone.

Lake George, where the girl was last seen, is a small waterside town in the Adirondack region of upstate New York around 60 miles north of Albany.

As of now, no suspect has been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Not immediately clear is the whereabouts of Melina’s mother.

Authorities have asked anyone with any information about the abduction to call Warren County Sheriffs Office at 518-743-2501 or dial 911.