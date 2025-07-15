Loren Peters champion powerboat racer arrested throwing woman off speedboat on Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks before Kansas City man taking pursuing officers on high speed chase. Speedboat racer was found to be driving while intoxicated.

A well-known powerboat racer, was arrested and charged for allegedly throwing a woman overboard during a domestic incident on a lake in Missouri, leading to a high-speed boat chase with Missouri State troopers that ended with a foot chase.

Notice of the calamity came after Loren Peters of Kansas City is alleged to have thrown a female passenger overboard following a ‘domestic altercation’, Saturday night circa 8:19 p.m at Davey Hollow Cove in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Water Patrol officers spotted Peters in his high-speed boat, described as an orange 2023 Hayaari Marine H44Z. The speed boat, equipped with quad 450HP outboard engines, is capable of speeds over 90 mph, according to Lake Expo.

Instead of stopping, the champion racer sped off, accelerating well over 90 mph. The chase ended in Mill Creek Cove, where Peters docked and fled on foot. He was arrested at 8:43 p.m.

According to court documents, Peters’ speech was delayed, his eyes were bloodshot and he smelled strongly of alcohol. Troopers then asked if he would take a Preliminary Breath Test and/or a chemical test of his breath, but he refused.

Following further investigations, court records said an open alcoholic drink was found near the driver’s seat of the boat, FOX4 reported.

Peters now faces several charges, including Boating While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Operation, and Domestic Assault – 4th Degree. The woman involved was safely rescued.

Peters was released from Morgan County Jail after paying a $5,000 bond according to KCRG-TV.

Not immediately clear is the dynamic between the powerboat racer and the female victim and how she came to be on the boat.

Peters’ first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 a.m.