Kirstin D. Bowers, Arlington, Indiana mom charged with abandoning 4 kids during house fire, causing 7 year old son to die as its revealed mom performed incriminating internet searches after fire including, ‘Voluntary manslaughter,’ ‘Reckless homicide sentence.’

An Indiana mother is facing felony charges after a house fire led to the death of her 7 year old son after allegedly leaving the burning structure and ‘walking for blocks’ while her four children remained inside.

Kirstin D. Bowers, 31, of Arlington was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

Bowers and her four kids were at home when a fire broke out on June 5, according to WTTV.

Indiana mom claimed trying to save her 4 kids from house fire, but did she?

Bowers told investigators that she fell asleep with a cigarette in her hand and woke up to her bed on fire.

She said she tried to get her four kids out of the house one by one, but was not able to save her 7-year-old, David Bowers Jr.

Recent fissures between Indiana mom and estranged husband

However, investigators say that Bowers walked several blocks away from the house during the fire. Investigators also say that her three kids were able to get out on their own.

According to a news release from the Rush County Sheriff’s Office, investigators said that ‘numerous suspicious circumstances’ were observed at the home on the day of the fire.

Despite the mother telling police she had helped her children escape the fire, respondents said Bowers was clean of any soot and did not smell at all like smoke.

According to WTHR, Bowers and her husband had a combative relationship and fought often. Only days before the fire, a neighbor told investigators they heard Bowers yell, ‘I f—ing hate you and I hope everything you love dies.’

A search of Bowers’ cellphone showed that on the day before the fire, she sent her husband an angry message about their kids.

‘Well I’m about to call the CPS lady back out here…and let her know that you left me here with the kids by myself when she said not to so thanks,’ the message reportedly said.

Indiana mom performs incriminating Google searches

When informed about his son dying in the fire, Bowers’ husband immediately said to authorities, ‘Arrest her,’ referring to his wife, WTHR reported. He filed for divorce from Bowers on July 9, 2025.

But there was more.

About a week after the fire, Bowers reportedly performed internet searches for the following: ‘Manslaughter sentence Indiana,’ ‘Voluntary manslaughter,’ ‘Reckless homicide sentence,’ and ‘Manslaughter of a child sentence Indiana.’

Investigators spoke to several of Bowers’ neighbors, who described her as ‘crazy.’ One neighbor told investigators that the four children were often left home alone.

Bowers is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond on unrelated charges. She is scheduled to appear in Rush County Circuit Court for her initial hearing on the neglect charges on Wednesday, July 30, records show.