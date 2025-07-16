Dad arrested after 17 year old gives birth in Walmart restroom and...

Jerry Lee Martinez, Mathis, Texas man arrested after 17 year old daughter gives birth in Walmart restroom in Kingsville, before dumping baby in trash can and making her way back to the parking lot where her dad was waiting for her. Baby declared deceased.

The father of a 17 year old teen girl was arrested after she was found to have given birth in the restroom of a Walmart in Kingsville, before dumping the newborn in the trash and attempting to make her way back to her father’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Matters came to a head on Monday when Walmart employees called the Kingsville Police Department just on 10.22 p.m, after saying they had just found a newborn in the bathroom. Despite lifesaving efforts and the infant being transported to hospital, the newborn was pronounced dead.

According to Detective Tatum, with Kingsville Police, a maintenance worker discovered the infant while collecting trash from the restroom, KRIS-TV reported.

Texas dad drives 17 year old daughter to Kingsville Walmart to give birth in restroom

Cops looked at surveillance video, which showed a 17-year-old girl walking into the bathroom earlier that evening. After about 40 minutes inside, the teen came out and walked to her car in the parking lot, police said. Some 30 minutes passed until the employees found the baby.

Around 11 p.m., officers spotted the teen’s vehicle and stopped her. Paramedics rushed the girl to the hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Police arrested the girl’s father, 45-year-old Jerry Lee Martinez, of Mathis, Texas, on the scene, booking the parent on a charge of abandoning/endangering a child with criminal negligence. He’s at the Kleberg County Jail without bond.

Officers declined to charge the teen, pending further interviewing and investigations.

The nature of the child’s death is pending an autopsy report.

Kingsville is located about 45 miles southwest of Corpus Christi.

Texas has a Baby Moses Law, also known as the Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to drop off a baby less than 60 days old at a designated emergency infant care provider.

Police are asking anyone with information that might assist with the investigation to contact the Kingsville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (361) 593-8849. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Kingsville Crime Stoppers at (361) 592-INFO (4636).