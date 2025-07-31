Jeremy Hansen, Hastings, Nebraska dad ‘accidentally’ leaves 5 month old baby son unattended to die in hot car in parking lot.

A Nebraska father is facing felony charges after ‘accidentally’ leaving his 5 month old son unattended in a car amid searing temperatures only for the boy to later die.

Jeremy Hansen, 36, of Hastings, come Tuesday appeared in court where he faced negligent child abuse resulting in death.

Police were called to the parking lot of Pacha Soap Co on Monday about 5pm east of B Street and south Elm Avenue amid reports of an unresponsive child in a hot car.

Responding officers with the Hastings Police Department and Hastings Fire and Rescue tried to revive the infant at the scene, with the infant later being declared dead after being transported to hospital, KSNB reported.

The preliminary investigation determined that the cause of death was extreme heat exposure, according to police.

Not immediately clear is how the boy came to be left in the parking lot and for how long.

‘This is a heartbreaking incident and our hearts go out to the family, friends, first responders and all those affected by this unimaginable loss,’ said a released statement from authorities. ‘We extend our deepest condolences and are committed to supporting those impacted during this difficult time.’

Despite the parent’s arrest, the community rallied behind the Hanson family, with more than 400 donors coming together to raise over $33,000 in a fundraiser according to the dailymail.

Hansen who posted bond of $2,500 is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a hearing.

The Hasting, Nebraska 5-month-old boy is the 17th child to die in a hot car this year. According to No Heat Stroke, 39 children died in hot cars in 2024.