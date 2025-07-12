Kentucky school board chairman resigns after political checkmate

Jeffrey Miller Kentucky school board chairman forced to resign after ‘shoot Republicans’ comment from 2018 re surface and come back to haunt him.

A Northern Kentucky school board chairman was ousted after a social media posts re-surfaced where he allegedly called for violence against Republicans.

The Erlanger-Elsmere Board of Education accepted Jeffrey Miller‘s resignation Thursday night, effective July 10, 2025 after a post the school official had shared in 2018, including one where he urged ‘please shoot Republicans’ coming to light.

Wrote Miller in reference to a mass shooting in Jacksonville, in 2018, ‘i’d be ok with the NRA if these psychos were just once the victims of a mass shooting. WINK WINK: please shoot republicans.’

Jeffrey Miller Kentucky school official, victim of his own political violence

Kentucky Republican state representative Steven Doan said the social media comment resurfaced after he received complaints from his constituents this spring.

‘This began with a request that the school reopen a track at the High School. I made a post about it on my Facebook page to see where the community stood. This is when I began receiving social media messages from community members. They said that they wanted to publicly support me and my position, but they feared retaliation,’ Doan told Fox News.

Doan revealed receiving a text from one of his constituents raising concerns about Miller’s alleged social media post.

Read the text message, ‘I cannot make it to the meeting tonight and I fear for my son’s graduation if I post something public. I hope you know the kind of men Chad Molley and Jeffery Miller are for this meeting. The superintendent is allowing a board member to stay on the board after threatening mass shootings against Republicans by the NRA.’

Miller who’d served since 2016 had previously apologized over the post. But by then, in a political culture of extreme polarities, the damage was done and his carcass was for the mauling.

Continued the text, ‘Yes, he apologized but as a hush-hush, so kids could play football in 2020. It was a concession. Yes, it is old news, but as a public figure, he is, well should be, held to a higher standard, especially to affect children. I spoke with a member of the board already and was informed he has to not be elected again. I do not think enough people know what he did in 2020.’

Doan had written an op-ed calling for Miller’s resignation in June after learning about Miller calling for ‘political violence.‘

That’s when Miller found himself under increased scrutiny.

Kentucky school board chairman resigns after political checkmate

‘I posted the op-ed and was informed of more comments. I was told by a friend at the County Clerk’s office that she had received a phone call asking about the process of school board resignations specific to the Erlanger-Elsmere School Board just days after the op-ed,’ Doan told Fox News.

When Miller officially resigned, Doan reacted to the news by posting on X, ‘It took the entire community to remove this man, now we must find a replacement who will stand up for our children and community.’

The district, which serves nearly 2,400 students and eight schools in Kenton County, reportedly began a search to fill the vacancy for a new board member on Thursday.

According to the Cincinnati Inquirer, the board said that ‘Miller publicly apologized for the social media comments years ago.’

Of course wiser heads may suggest as an official in a prominent position, best to keep discursive opinions, especially ones advocating or seemingly portending violence or harassment, to oneself, lest they come back to roost…