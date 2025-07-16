Garrett Gee of the Bucket List Family influencer throws 7 year old off cliff, explaining this is not ‘parental advice’ to his 3 million Instagram followers.

An influencer has filmed the moment he threw his 7 year old son off a cliff in a bid to teach the boy how to conquer his fears in a now controversial ‘viral’ video.

Garrett Gee, best known as the founder of the Bucket List Family shared video of him throwing the 7 year old boy off a Hawaii cliff in a bid for the boy to get over his fears (of heights? of the water? of social media fame?) before sharing the episode with his 3.1 million followers.

The clip, posted on Sunday, July 13th, shows Gee with his son, Calihan, standing on a massive rock formation in Lake Powell and seemingly pep talking him about the jump into the water down below. The father eventually picks up the boy and tosses him off the cliff as the boy plunges before splashing into the water.

How to become famous on social media explained

Video shows the boy rising from the water with a smile on his face (of course).

Gee is seen also jumping into the water besides his son, greeting him with a thumbs up and a smile.

‘You are now a man! You are now a social media star my son! You have conquered your fears! We can now audition for the next advertising campaign!’

From the background the boy is met with cheers from onlookers.

‘Make this sh*t go viral! Now!’

Gee tagged the video with a caveat, clarifying that his post is ’NOT parental advice’ (cause it is social media marketing advise on how to grow your following and make your sh*t go viral)

The parent stressed that the ‘tactic’ isn’t one used with his other two children (yet).

‘Each kid is quite different so the way we parent, discipline, and teach HOW TO CLIFF JUMP is quite different 🙂 For sure 1st priority is safety. 2nd is learning that YOU CAN DO HARD THINGS. 3rd is HAVE FUN :),’ Garrett stated in the caption.

400万人のフォロワーを抱えるトラベル系の家族インフルエンサーの「Bucket List Family」が無人島を購入してそれをホテル・旅行体験として提供するサービス「The Bucket List Collection」をローンチ。 ローンチしてから1時間以内に60件のお問い合わせ、5日後には250件が入ったとのこと。… pic.twitter.com/e4rN8TXhnv — Tetsuro Miyatake (@tmiyatake1) June 9, 2025

The Bucket List Family influencer and his wife, Jessica Gee, who these days are based in Hawaii, have amassed millions of followers across social media platforms over the years by posting videos of their family traveling the world. They first started uploading clips from their family adventures in August 2015 and have continued to do so ever since, with their videos continuing to appeal to followers, manufactured controversy and drama aside…