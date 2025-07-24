Spanish tourist, Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri leaves teen girl with nail marks and bruises fighting for best spot during parade at Florida’s Walt Disney World.

A Spanish tourist is accused of ‘roughing up’ a 17 year old girl as she jostled with the teen as she sought to claim the best spot to watch a parade at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri, 51, is alleged to have injured the teenager during the ensuring altercation, including leaving the victim with visible nail marks along her arms.

The alleged incident happened Monday evening as park goers were gathering in front of Cinderella Castle on Main Street to watch a parade according to WFTV.

Spanish tourist charged with child abuse during altercation over standing spot at Walt Disney World

During the ‘ensuing scuffle,’ the victim claims Zapata-Echeverri put her hand on her, trying to make space.

The teen told deputies that she told Zapata-Echeverri not to touch her in Spanish.

According to a police report, the victim moved back to help another guest pass, at which point Zapata-Echeverri allegedly grabbed the 17 year old by the arm and pulled her to the side, causing a bruise and abrasion.

The suspect, who was born in Colombia but is a current resident of Spain, told investigators she was following her daughter to get to the front of the crowd and claimed the teenager was pushing into her, asserting it was ‘her spot.’

Yes kids, you remember the scene where Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck slap each other in the face over who had first dibs on the vanity mirror on the wall…

Deputies responded to ‘an altercation’ at approximately 9:40 p.m. and ‘separated the two parties involved.’

Deputies said Zapata-Echeverri demonstrated how she pushed back with her left arm, but her explanation for the victim’s nail marks was unclear.

According to the police report, the 17-year-old was the only one injured, with there being no independent witnesses or surveillance footage to corroborate the events.

Zapata-Echeverri was arrested and taken to the Orange County jail and charged with child abuse.

‘Martha knowingly and willfully touched [the teen]. Martha committed the intentional act of grabbing or pushing which was reasonable to cause some type of injury,’ according to the arrest affidavit.

Zapata-Echeverri arrived in Central Florida on a tourist visa on July 2 and appeared in court on Tuesday, July 22, her attorney said, according to WESH.

Her bond was set at $2,500, with a judge ruling the woman cannot return to any Disney properties.

Her attorney said she was scheduled to return to Spain on Wednesday, July 23.

Walt Disney World has to date declined to publicly address the incident…