Diamond Tankard, Murfreesboro, Tennessee woman, former Bravo TV reality star arrested beating up woman at Walmart store with sock filled with rocks.

When life follows art (and then some…) A former Bravo reality TV star and TV child star was arrested on Friday after she allegedly attacked a fellow shopper at a Walmart store in Tennessee.

Diamond Tankard, of Murfreesboro, a former reality star in the TV series, ‘Thicker than Water,’ which ran from from 2013 to 2019 is alleged to have assaulted a female patron after going behind the woman at a self checkout out register and pulling at her hair.

After assaulting the woman, Tankard, 21, is further alleged to have taken the victim’s $1,500 iPhone 14 and her $900 Louis Vuitton handbag.

Officers found a laceration above the victim’s left eye on her forehead, WSMV reported.

The act of aggression is reported to have occurred in Antioch, near Nashville on Hamilton Church Road on Friday.

According to the victim’s grandmother, Tankard had a sock filled with rocks and used it to strike the victim.

Walmart staff provided security footage of the incident, which confirmed the alleged beating.

Tankard was arrested and charged with theft of property and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was bailed out on a $25,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court to face her charges next month.

Not immediately clear is what led to the former child actor targeting her female victim.

But there’s more.

In December, Tankard was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly intentionally struck a woman with her vehicle on Nov. 29.

Police said at the time of that crash, Tankard was wearing an ankle monitor for a domestic assault-related arrest, WYMT reported.

Tankard was a reality TV child star who appeared on Bravo’s Thicker Than Water, a show about Ben Tankard and his family. Ben is a music producer and pastor of Murfreesboro church, Destiny Center.