Destiny Celaya, San Antonio, Texas mom getting high arrested after 2 year old found on the street wearing only his diapers as child is rescued by local woman Gabriella Rauhuff.

A Texas mother is facing charges after her 2 year old child was found wandering wearing only diapers alone on the Westside of San Antonio.

Destiny Marie Celaya, 24, was charged with charged with abandoning or endangering a child, with knowledge, recklessness, and criminal negligence on Tuesday, July 29, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Celaya was initially booked into the Bexar Adult Detention Center late that evening before being released on a $50,000 bond at around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, records cite.

San Antonio mom claims calling 911 just minutes after noticing boy missing

Notice of the calamity came after a local mother of five driving her kids to school came across the child wandering the street while only wearing a diaper at the corner of Bright Pass and Hollow Trail in the Westcreek subdivision in West Bexar County.

Gabriella Rauhuff told KENS5 that she spotted the boy with no shirt, shoes, and no adult in sight. The concerned local took the boy home to care for him before calling deputies around 9:30 a.m. Of note, the child’s mother, Destiny Celaya, didn’t report him missing until 2.5 hours later.

Authorities responding to the woman’s home and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at her residence. BCSO said a ‘strong odor of marijuana’ was coming from inside the house.

Asked when she noticed that the child was missing the mother said, ‘a couple of minutes’ before calling dispatchers.

History of prior Child Protection Services

In an update the BCSO’s office said the boy was found approximately 1,000 feet from his home. It remained unclear how the two year old was able to leave the home.

The mother claimed she never heard him leave his room or the residence, KSAT reported.

Video from the residence showed the child leaving through the open garage door around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said on Wednesday.

At 11:25 a.m., a woman is seen knocking on the front door of the home, but Celaya did not answer because she did not know the woman, according to BCSO’s update.

It is unclear if the woman at the door was the same woman who initially found the child.

The child’s father later arrived at the residence, though his involvement in the investigation is unclear at this time.

Celaya was taken into custody and later charged with child endangerment. She posted bond late Tuesday evening and was released from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to court records.

The child has since been placed with other family members according to Child Protection Services.

The agency said several other children were also removed from the home, while declining to confirm how many.