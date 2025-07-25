Delores Mukerson Musgrove, of Adger, mauled to death by pack of dogs in vacant Bessemer lot, Alabama as cops continue to investigate.

A woman found dead in an overgrown vacant lot in Bessemer was fatally mauled by dogs, Alabama authorities announced Friday morning.

Delores Mukerson Musgrove, 50, of Adger was identified as the victim according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

When they arrived, they found her lying in the grass, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama fatal dog attack, second in a week

Notice of the woman’s mauling death came after Bessemer police responded just on 6.54 a.m Thursday to a report of a ‘person down’ in the 100 block of Martin St.

Det. Justin Burmeister said officers arrived to find the woman in a grass lot. She was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 a.m, AL.com reported.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Musgrove was attacked by multiple dogs.

Animal control removed multiple dogs from that area Thursday, according to police. They are still investigating the ownership of the dogs, WVTM13 reported.

Not immediately clear is how the victim came to be in the area and what led up to her being mauled or whether anyone witnessed the dog attack. Police had yet to say the exact number of dogs involved.

Musgrove is at least the second person in Alabama killed in a dog attack this week, and the fourth this year.

On Tuesday, a 7-year-old boy, Noah Burnett, was killed in an attack on the property where he lived in Chilton County. In that case, the owner surrendered nine dogs to Chilton County Animal Control where they were euthanized.

Musgrove’s death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bessemer police at 205-425-2411, the Tip Line at 205-428-3541 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.