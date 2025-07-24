Noah Burnett, 7 year old boy killed after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Chilton County, Alabama as child’s grandmother tried to save him only to be mauled herself. Officials continue to investigate.

A 7 year old boy has died following a dog attack in Chilton County, Alabama officials said.

Noah Burnett was attacked by a pack of dogs just on 6:10 p.m., Tuesday along County Road 147 near Calera according to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies found the boy seriously injured by one or more aggressive dogs according to Sheriff John Shearon.

The child was taken to the hospital but died a short time later, AL.com reported.

Sheriff Shearon said the boy’s grandmother, Sandra Burnett, witnessed the attack and tried to intervene to save him. She was bitten multiple times and was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. She is expected to recover.

At the time of the dog attack, the grandmother told CBS42 she had seen two to three dogs around her grandson.

Chilton County Animal Control was notified and responded to assist at the scene. Nine dogs were taken from the property Wednesday morning, Shearon said.

Shearon described the dogs as a mix of Catahoula, Beagle, Pitbull and Akita.

The dogs belong to a family friend who was living on the property at the time, Shearon said.

The un-named dog owner is said to be cooperating fully with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office. An active investigation is underway to determine what happened.

‘Our hearts are broken for the child and the family affected by this unimaginable loss,’ Shearon said. ‘We are fully committed to a thorough investigation to determine how this tragedy occurred and to help prevent anything like this from happening again.’

Shearon said his office has reviewed past reports and found no prior complaints involving aggressive dogs at the property. While the surrounding area has seen unrelated animal complaints, he says none were tied to this specific location.

Noah who was described as ‘loving and playful’ was preparing to enter the second grade at Jemison Elementary School in August. Now his grandparents are preparing for the boy’s funeral.

GoFundMe page for ‘unexpected costs’ related to the 7 year old boy’s death has since raised $5136.

It remained unclear if charges were forthcoming.