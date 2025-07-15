Courtney wright student dress leads to furore after student is banned for wearing Union Jack to diversity day at Bilton School in Rugby, Warwickshire, Britain. How a school’s decision ignited discussion about political correctness, woke, cancel culture, British identity, multi-culture along with the role of schools in education and culture.

Discontent and furore has roiled the comment sections of major British tabloid media following reports of a school in the Rugby, Warwickshire sending home a 12 year old school girl after she turned up wearing a Union Jack dress to their ‘cultural diversity day.’

Courtney Wright a year 7 pupil was sent home from Bilton School after choosing to celebrate Britain’s history and traditions, along with writing a speech on British culture, reported Warwickshire World.

12 year old British schoolgirl Union Jack dress stirs debate about political correctness

Taking to social media, Wright’s father, Stuart Field, 47, said he had been asked to come pick up his daughter after she was sent to the reception area on Friday, after school administrators telling the parent that the cultural diversity day was ‘not for her’.

Presumably it was for all the non white students only? Or the students whose countries that the United Kingdom had colonised and ‘exploited’ over the centuries and that this was going to be the school’s politically correct gesture to make it all go away and right?

Or maybe being white and British had now become a minority and indefensible? Nevermind that the cultural day took place on British home soil. Or had teachers believed the 12 year old girl had totally misunderstood the whole concept behind culture and diversity?

Discussing the episode on GB News, the outlet decried the school for behaving ‘awfully’ and ceding to cancel culture, reminding views that British culture is the ‘culture of the country’. Who ever forgot?

Of note, students who had arrived wearing burqa, hijabs or traditional Nigerian clothing were allowed in according to the ‘gobsmacked’ dad.

Explained ex-Conservative MP Anna Firth, ‘This lovely girl, who I think looks absolutely gorgeous, came in in a Union Jack dress and she’d written a speech about Shakespeare, about fish and chips, about the Royal Family, she’d really done it properly.’

What does it mean to be British anyway? Or a foreigner living in Britain?

Perhaps the point of the exercise was rather than give a nod to British culture and all things British, teachers had designed the occasion to also acknowledge other cultures and identities that make up Britain, beyond British, without intending to exclude British regalia. Except educators had seemingly gone about it all wrong and sent the comment sections dizzy ( the author has shared some gem responses below) after sending the girl home, insinuating that being British in Britain of all places was no longer welcome.

Forced to apologise to the 12 year old, who had acted in good faith, but apparently not in the way school administrators would have preferred (or anticipated, cause this after all did happen in Britain) in its token day of appreciation of ‘other cultures’, school officials ‘acknowledged’ getting it all wrong.

A spokesperson from the school expressed ‘unreserved apologies’ affirming the school’s dedication to promoting an inclusive atmosphere where every student feels acknowledged and esteemed.

‘At Bilton School, we are proud of the diversity of our students and the rich heritage they bring to our community,’ they said, reports the Express.

After listening to 12 year old Courtney wright’s story, it just makes me so angry that school’s have got like this, they are supposed to be teaching kids and not trying to make them be ashamed of being British!!! This teacher needs to be fired!!! pic.twitter.com/5TCpQN98sN — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) July 15, 2025

Social media weighs in on Union Jack student dress

‘On Friday, July 11, an incident occurred during our Culture Celebration Day that caused considerable upset to one of our pupils, her family and members of the wider community.

‘We deeply regret the distress this has caused and offer our sincere and unreserved apologies. We have since spoken directly with the pupil and her family to listen to their concerns and reflect on how this could have been handled better.’

The school has pledged to take lessons from the incident and incorporate them into a future policy aimed at ‘ensuring that every student feels recognised and supported when expressing pride in their heritage’.

Responding to the episode, Courtney’s dad, Stuart, claimed the school turned what should have been a celebration of cultures into a petty political quarrel after the school had deemed his daughter’s Union Jack dress as ‘unacceptable’.

‘Courtney was so embarrassed and couldn’t understand what she’d done wrong,’ the dad told the Express. ‘She should not be made to feel ashamed about being British – and she certainly shouldn’t be punished for it.’

According to the dad, Courtney wasn’t the only student sent to the reception after their attire being judged ‘unsuitable’ by staff.

Recalled the dad, “One child dressed in traditional farming clothes – flat cap and checked shirt – wasn’t allowed in,” adding, “Another with a St George’s flag. One had a Welsh flag. All turned away.”

Adding, ‘They didn’t even listen to Courtney’s speech, which was actually about inclusivity and celebrating all cultures. It just felt like being British wasn’t something that could be celebrated.”

And then there were these comments that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘Far too much of this going on now, seems that anything British is a no no, well done for sticking to your guns, the school and the “staff” involved should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.’

‘Absolutely disgusting that this young girl was made to feel she could not celebrate her heritage. It seems being proud of your background does not apply to British people. These woke teachers have no legal right to do this and need to be hauled over the coals.’

‘It just makes me so angry that school’s have got like this, they are supposed to be teaching kids and not trying to make them be ashamed of being British!!!’

‘When did schools become indoctrination camps?’ (they always have been- author)

‘In Sweden we have local churches that have removed crosses from their buildings as not to offend and make them more inclusive…’

‘Well done to the school, I am sure she meant no harm but this symbol can be upsetting for some people.’

‘Why is the father not wearing a union jack innthe photo, if he claims it is rational British dress? Is he not proud to be British or is he an entitled snowflake who got triggered when his equally entitled daughter was told no?’

‘This is the correct decision. Other students could have been triggered by that giant Union Jack on her dress. School is a safe space for students and staff and don’t want to be reminded of the horrors of Brexit.’

‘Unfortunately this flag is remembered as conquest of other countries,we should replace it with the pride flag with a full apology to all the countries involved on it.’

‘It’s hardly diverse if you wear something nationalistic to your home nation.’

‘Have they sacked the teacher though?’