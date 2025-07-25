Christopher Bobby Rowell, Hilliard, Florida man shoots three women dead, including his wife, with 5 year old daughter surviving as blood soaked girl makes it to neighbors to alert them of murder-suicide. Female victims id as Marissa Leara Rowell, Sandra Gayle Fogarty, Alisha Lael Fogarty.

A Hilliard, Florida man is reported to have killed three women then himself while sparing a 5 year old girl who alerted neighbours of the bloodshed after banging on their doors, Thursday night.

Nassau County authorities descending on the scene, where according to a Facebook release, said they found three women dead and a man dying next to an assault-style rifle in the home on West 12th Avenue just on 8 p.m.

Hilliard murder-suicide: dad shoots wife, two women dead then self, 5 year old daughter survives

The gunman was identified as Christopher Bobby Rowell, 34, with the three female victims identified as the shooter’s wife, Marissa Leara Rowell, 32, Sandra Gayle Fogarty, 71, and Alisha Lael Fogarty, 33 according to Jacksonville.com.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said the three women were related but did not say how. It was later divulged the surviving 5 year old girl was the daughter of the gunman and the wife he shot dead.

Leeper described Christopher Rowell shooting his first victim in the dining room, a second female victim in the bathroom, before shooting his final victim in the bedroom of the home.

Rowell then moved to the living room and shot himself in the head, Leeper said. The suspect who was found with a pulse was flown to a local hospital where he was described as clinically dead but kept alive for the purposes of organ transplant, First Coast News reported.

Domestic violence cited

Leeper said the apparent murder-suicide was ‘sad; its tragic; its heartbreaking and was totally, totally unnecessary.’ But if there is one positive, he said, it’s that the 5-year-old girl survived after one of the women shoved her into a bathroom for safety.

‘The child said she was in the back of the house, heard a gunshot,’ Leeper said during a Friday news conference. ‘She came down the hallway, saw a female on the floor in the living room/dining room area — another female grabbed her and put her in the bathroom. When that individual was shot, she got blood splattered on her.’

‘[She is a] very strong, brave, beautiful girl,’ Leeper said of the 5 year old girl. ‘She is with other relatives and is safe…She’s certainly been through a traumatic experience that you want no child to go through.’