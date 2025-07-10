: About author bio at bottom of article.

Chantrell Allen, Nashville woman shoots teen daughter through the door, injuring her during late night argument at their Sylvan Heights apartment as mom is now arrested.

A 39-year-old Nashville mother is alleged to have shot her 16-year-old daughter during a heated argument at their residence in Sylvan Heights, Thursday morning.

Chantrell Allen upon her arrest was charged with aggravated child abuse and gun possession while intoxicated. She remained in custody on $105,000 bond, stated Nashville Metro Police in a release.

Police say the argument started late last night at their Sylvan Heights, Skyview Apartments residence and continued into the early morning. Around 3:20 a.m., things took a shocking turn.

Teen daughter was trying to get away from mom when mom shot her

According to police, the teenage girl tried to lock herself in her bedroom to get away from the fight. That’s when her mother, Chantrell Alen, allegedly fired a gun through the bedroom door — hitting her daughter in the left hand.

The injured teen managed to leave the apartment and was taken to Centennial Medical Center by a private vehicle.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found the mother intoxicated and not cooperating. She was arrested on the spot.

The whereabouts of the teen girl’s father remained unclear.

The MNPD Youth Services Division is conducting an investigative follow-up.