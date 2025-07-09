Brenda Correa and her 2 sons die from Mexico carbon monoxide in latest string of vacationing Americans to die from silent killer. Mexico authorities continue to investigate the tragedy of Des Plaines, Chicago family.

An Illinois family are reeling after three members of a Chicago area family were found dead while vacationing in Mexico. The cause of their death? Alleged carbon monoxide poisoning in their getaway home…

Brenda Correa, 41, of Des Plaines and her two teen sons, 15-year-old Leo and 13-year-old Armando, were killed by an apparent carbon monoxide leak in the family house where they were staying in Michoacán, central west Mexico.

Their bodies were found on July 2.

Brenda Correa beloved teacher

Notice of the deaths came after an uncle stopped by at the home following multiple phone calls going unanswered, with the relative saying the boys had died near their beds. Their mom was found in the shower, the Daily Herald reported.

The other people living in the house weren’t there at the time, while Brenda’s husband, Armando Correa Sr., and daughter, Brittany, hadn’t traveled with them, according to the Daily Herald.

Family members said the three bodies can’t be flown back to the United States because of the ongoing investigation. They are being buried in Mexico, ABC7Chicago reported.

Brenda Correa was a teacher at the Westerhold Early Learning Center in Des Plaines according to her family.

The school district shared a letter with family members, saying ‘Mrs. Correa was a valued member of our ELC learning community. We are devastated by this loss as well as the loss of her children.’

Latest string of American tourists dying from carbon monoxide poisoning vacationing in Mexico

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday in Des Plaines.

A GoFundme fundraiser initially started to bring the bodies of Brenda and her two teen sons is now being used to cover funeral costs as Mexico authorities continue investigating their deaths. The fundraiser has to date raised $17,683.

The tragedy is the latest of a string of vacationing Americans dying of carbon poisoning while vacationing in Mexico. The deaths have highlighted the need for increased safety measures, including carbon monoxide detectors, with would be travelers encouraged to exercise ongoing vigilance.

Local authorities have declined to comment on the Correa’s family deaths amid ongoing investigations.