1 year old killed by pet pitbull as mom tried saving her

Blakely Blosser, Tuscarawas County, Ohio 1 year old girl mauled to death by family pitbull dog as mom Nicole says dog never displayed previous signs of aggression towards humans.

What could possibly go wrong…? A 1-year-old girl was mauled to death by her family’s pitbull as her mother tried in vain to stop the fatal attack, according to officials in Ohio.

The pitbull suddenly lunged at baby Blakely Blosser when her mom bent over to pick up laundry at their home in Dover Township last Wednesday, officials told WOIO.

Her mom, Nicole desperately tried to stop the dog attack while also trying to call 911 — but by the time she spoke to a dispatcher, her daughter was dead, Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said.

Had the parents taken all necessary precautions?

‘Her mother clearly put up a fight — she had defensive wounds trying to get the dog’s jaws open,’ Campbell said.

‘I can’t imagine a worse nightmare’ for the mother, the official said.

‘It was about as terrible an ordeal as we’ve come across in a long time.’

Blakley was found dead with bite wounds to her face and throat, with officials saying the girl died almost immediately.

The mother told police the dog did not have a history of attacking humans — but had shown aggression to other dogs, according to Campbell.

‘While it had shown had a couple of incidents of aggression towards other dogs that had not towards the people, they didn’t have any sign of this,’ said Campbell.

The father, who was not home at the time, later put down the ‘family’ dog, he said.

Read an obituary for Blakely, ‘Her joyful essence shone brightest when she was playing with her brother. Their bond was pure and filled with laughter, offering moments of joy that will forever reverberate in the hearts of our family.’

The case will be reviewed by prosecutors, but charges are not expected to be filed, according to WOIO.

Not immediately clear is whether the parents were aware or ought to have been, of the propensity of an attack around the infant given the unpredictable nature that pitbulls exhibit.