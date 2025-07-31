Beverly Yvonne Slaughter blames boyfriend after fleeing hit and run crash that killed 1, injured three in Fort Lauderdale while driving with suspended license.

A Florida influencer was arrested on Monday, three months after being involved in a hit and run crash that left one person dead and three others injured while driving with a suspended license.

Beverly Yvonne Slaughter of Opa-locka, was arrested on July 29, after the woman fleeing the scene after killing a 25 year old. Upon her arrest, Slaughter was booked on 14 charges, including including vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, records show.

Hit and run crash driver says boyfriend told her to run away

The charges stem from the crash that happened just after 1 a.m. on April 29 at the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 24th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

According to an arrest affidavit, Slaughter was driving a Mercedes-Benz S-class at a high rate of speed when she crashed into a Nissan Altima that was making a left turn and had a green turn signal.

Four people who were in the Altima were rushed to a local hospital. One of the victims was taken off life support and died days later, on May 2.

Surveillance cameras captured Slaughter get out of the Mercedes and flee on foot after the crash, the affidavit said.

At the the time of the incident, Slaughter told responding police who caught up with the fleeing woman that ‘her boyfriend told her to run away.’

Influencer’s checkered driving history

Prosecutors with the Broward State Attorney’s Office have filed a motion for pre-trial detention, highlighting her prior checkered driving history, including Slaughter’s driving license having been suspended since 2021 according to WPLG.

The motion states that Slaughter has been convicted of driving without a license, driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.

Prosecutors have argued based on the above prior infringements that Slaughter be denied bail ahead of trial.

As of Wednesday morning, Slaughter remained held at the Broward Main Jail.