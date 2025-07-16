Aliyah Williams, Bronx teen girl, 16, stabbed to death following argument with female at Williamsbridge deli, as suspect remains at large.

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death during a dispute at a Bronx deli Tuesday afternoon with cops yet to capture and arrest her killer, described as a female suspect.

Aliyah Williams was found with multiple stab wounds to her face, chest and body when police responded to Deli Grocery on Boston Road and Mickle Avenue in Williamsbridge just before 4 p.m., the NYPD said.

She was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

What led to one female viciously stabbing another female to death?

Police say the incident began inside the deli when the victim threw water on the suspect following the escalation of an argument. The suspect then stabbed Williams multiple times outside of the the deli before fleeing by foot before cops arriving on the scene according to ABC7NY.

Not immediately clear is whether the two females knew each other.

The victim’s grandmother, Rose Anderson said Aliyah had texted her that morning and asked for money to buy food, with the relative left shaken with the revelation the girl had been stabbed after getting into an argument.

‘I never expected this to really happen to her because she’s not a bad kid,’ the grandmother told the outlet. ‘I think they said she had one [stab wound] in her heart.’

People who live in the area were shocked by the violence.

‘I never saw anything like that happen here. I been here for almost two years,’ one woman said. ‘Two years that I live here, I never saw that happen.’

No arrests have been made, with cops stating the female suspect having a ‘dark complexion’, and at the time of the slaying was wearing all black, white sneakers, and a red or pink headpiece when she fled the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.