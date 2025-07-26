Mom remains at large after 2 year old son found alone &...

Alexandra Anna Granruth, Woodbridge, Virginia mother abandons 2 year old son after boy is found alone and dirty outside family home as parent now refuses to return home as she now faces child neglect charges.

A mother has refused to return home as Virginia authorities seek her whereabouts after her two year old toddler child was found outside the family home alone and dirty.

Alexandra Anna Granruth, 37, of Woodbridge who is now wanted on child neglect charges remains at large after her 2 year old son was found near the family home unattended, Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, Granruth called someone around 2 p.m. after her son was found in ‘an unkempt state’ alone outside of the 4000 block of Dawson Beach Road in Woodbridge, WJLA reported.

Granruth reportedly arranged for someone to watch the boy until later that evening, but when she didn’t return that night, the person called the police.

Prince William County Police officers responded to the home around 9.15pm. Police then attempted to reach Granruth, but she ‘refused to return to the area.’

The 2-year-old boy who was unharmed, was subsequently turned over to guardians according to WUSA.

Investigators say the mother has made no effort to retrieve her child, or even explain her disappearance.

Granruth is wanted for felony child neglect and has yet to be apprehended. Police describe her as a woman, standing around 5-foot-9, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Not immediately clear is when the mother left her 2 year old son unattended and the parent’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.