Zion, Illinois murder suicide: Boyfriend shoots girlfriend dead then self after hours long argument ended in gun violence. Eleric Lyon (aka Ike Turner) shot and killed by Jacob Christ.

A 24 year old man is alleged to have shot dead his 24 year old girlfriend dead before turning the murder weapon on himself in a suspected murder-suicide according to Illinois authorities.

A release from the Zion Police Department stated a man and a woman who were in a dating relationship being embroiled in hours long argument Wednesday evening which carried onto the early morning hours of Thursday morning before gunfire erupting.

Zion murder suicide domestic violence

The release stated the Zion Police Department responded to the home at the 3400 block of Clover Lane, circa 4.12 a.m, following notice of gunfire inside the residence. Attending police found a man and a woman both suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

One of the subjects was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the male shooter as Jacob Christ of Zion whose home the gun violence took place at and the female victim as Eleric Lyon, who went by the name of Ike Turner on social media.

Zion Police Department Detective Lt. Paul Kehrli stated that no other involved parties were being sought or charges filed.

A handgun registered to the man was found at the scene and is believed to be the weapon used in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Zion Police Department at 847-872-8000 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.

Hours long arguing led to tragic gun violence

A GoFundme fundraiser notice for financial relief for the female victim which appeared on the Facebook walls of the female victim’s mother, Latasha Ting and father, James Cunningham, garnished hundreds of shares and comments.

Wrote one well wisher, ‘I’m so sorry this happened to your baby. No parent want to bury their child. Praying for your family.’



Wrote another, ‘Oh my God! Tasha! I don’t even have the words… my deepest and sincere condolences!’

Noted the fundraiser: ‘I’m Heartbroken to share the devastating loss of Leric, the 24 year old daughter of Latasha Cunningham/Taylor, who tragically loss her life due to gun violence on June 12th, 2025. This senseless act of violence has left the family shattered, saddened and deeply distraught.’