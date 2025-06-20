Zeinab Abdi, Louisville, Kentucky mom arrested repeatedly beating 6 year old with hammer as she pleads to ‘let me finish her’ as her son desperately tries to hold his mom trying to protect his sister.

‘Let me finish her….’ A Louisville, Kentucky mother accused of savagely beating her 6 year old daughter with a hammer appeared in court on Friday where she faced charges of attempted murder (domestic violence).

Zeinab Abdi was arrested on Thursday when the Louisville Metro Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Wilson Avenue, just after 12.45 p.m according to a Facebook release.

Upon arriving at the location, responding officers found a 6-year-old girl with blunt force injuries to her head. She was taken to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition.

Brother of six year old girl restraints mom as she screamed, ‘let me finish her!’

An arrest affidavit stated the girl’s mother admitting to hitting the girl in the head with a hammer ‘an unknown amount of times.’ She also told police she ‘becomes extremely angry and has difficulty controlling herself.’

Abdi’s son told police she said ‘let me finish her’ as the boy tried to save his sibling from his mother’s unrelenting assault, while restraining his mother. The boy’s age was not given.

During her Friday court appearance, Abdi was ordered to stay away from all her children, WLKY reported.

‘You are to have no contact with any child. Do you understand that?’ the judge said during Abdi’s arraignment.

The mother’s bond was set at $500,000 cash. She has a preliminary hearing set for June 30 at 9 a.m.