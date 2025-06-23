Zahrie Walls, Chicago Hairstylist drowns after falling off yacht in Lake Michigan while partying as fellow passengers were unable to save woman who was captured on video twerking hours before.

A Chicago area woman was declared dead after falling off a yacht in Lake Michigan during Black Yacht Weekend.

Zahrie Walls, 27, is reported to have fallen into the water, unexpectedly just on 5:30 p.m, Saturday on the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, near Navy Pier. According to authorities, emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving calls about a possible drowning.

Despite the woman managing to be pulled out from the lake and rushed to to nearby Northwestern Memorial Hospital, she later passed away.

Chicago Hairstylist wasn’t wearing vest when she fell into the water

At the time of the tragedy, the well known hairstylist had been partying with friends on the yacht when she fell off according to social media.

In the aftermath of the tragedy a witness who was at the scene and who had attempted to save the hairstylist posted: ‘I hate y’all yes if we did try to help here we threw in a rope, a vest and all of 2 of us off the boat jumped in and tried they fucking hardest we tried !!! Them waves are so fucking bad and heavy! We thought about everybody we were risking our lives for her an don’t even her.I cried for that girl!’

Video shared on social media hours before the tragedy showed Walls twerking as she sunbathed in a bikini.

Police have not yet confirmed what caused her to fall, with Zahrie Walls drowning death still under investigation.