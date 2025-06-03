Whitney Shull, Nickerson school teacher in Hutchinson, Kansas accused of having sex with 2 teen boys during underage drinking party she hosted. Attempts to have sex with 3rd boy, passed out.

A Reno County substitute teacher in Hutchinson, Kansas, has been accused of having sex with two teen students, attempting to have sex with a third boy along with serving alcohol to minors.

Whitney Shull, a substitute teacher in the Nickerson School District is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with two teens; one consensual and one non-consensual (when the alleged victim was unconscious), along with holding down the wrists of a third teen to unsuccessfully engage in a sex act while hosting an underage ‘drinking party’.

The allegations follow a ‘get together’ in which Shull, a mother of three young boys is alleged to have served alcohol to her victim minors according to an investigation initiated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitney Shull Nickerson sub teacher hosts ‘amazing’ underage drinking party

Following her arrest on Monday, Shull was charged with one count of unlawful sexual relations, one count of attempted unlawful sexual relations, one count of aggravated sexual battery of a person 16 or older, and two counts of unlawfully hosting minors consuming alcoholic liquor or cereal malt beverage, KWCH reported.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office stated that the crimes allegedly occurred ‘on or between’ Jan. 31 and March 15, 2025. The complaint against Shull clarifies that the case involved 16 and 17-year-olds, at least one of whom was ‘a student enrolled at the school where Whitney Shull was employed.’

Shull was employed as a substitute teacher by the Nickerson USD 309 school district. Her teaching license is due for expiry on June 30, KSN News reported.

The district’s superintendent said Shull had worked as a part-time teacher for the district until earlier this year.

‘All I can confirm for you is that she was a part-time, substitute teacher until April of this year. Anything else you need to know will need to come from the law enforcement agencies handling the investigation,’ Superintendent Curtis Nightingale told KSN News.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

Shull according to KSN had a emergency substitute teaching license that only permitted her to work in the Nickerson school district.

Shull, who made bond of $20K now awaits her initial court appearance next week.

As part of her release, Magistrate Judge Jeff Newsum issued a protective order barring Shull from having contact with the victims or any other person identified as a witness in the case.

Not immediately clear is why the female educator abused her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her male victims.