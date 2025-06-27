Tamika Powell, Brooklyn woman shot dead by masked man at Prospect Heights intersection after fight at nearby BBQ as manhunt for gunman continues.

A masked man alleged to have shot and killed a 36 year old Brooklyn woman at a Prospect Heights intersection, Wednesday night continued to remain at large.

Tamika Powell was fatally gunned down at Prospect Heights at the intersection of Carlton Avenue and Pacific Street just after 10:20 p.m.

Powell, a mother of two was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, News12 reported.

Who did Tamika Powell have an argument with moments before being fatally shot?

Detectives initially thought Powell was an innocent bystander hit by a stray bullet, but soon found an eyewitness who saw Powell arguing with a man moments before she was killed, a police source with knowledge of the investigation said.

Moments before the shooting, Powell had an argument with a man at a nearby family barbecue before being pursued by the shooter and gunned down near Barclays Center.

They believe that man put on a mask, followed Powell as she left the nearby BBQ and shot her.

Family members said Tamika was fatally shot just moments after ‘exchanging words’ with a man that they didn’t recognize at the barbecue.

‘She showed up at the barbecue. At about 10 or 15 minutes at the barbecue, she had an argument with somebody,’ Powell’s mom, Norma Campbell, 66, told the nypost.

‘After the argument, Tamika left and the guy put on the mask and left in the direction Tamika left.’

‘There was a moment of quiet…and that’s when they heard the one shot,’ she said.

Prospect Heights woman survived by her two daughters

Family members fearing the worse descended on the scene only to find the lifeless body of Tamika.

After shooting Tamika the gunman fled. It remained unclear if the man’s identity was known to authorities and whether the shooter was a local resident.

The wanted man is identified was described as wearing beige pants, a white shirt and a black mask. It remained unclear how the gunman came to know Powell or why the pair had engaged in an argument.

According to her family, Powell recently moved back into her mother’s Prospect Heights home and worked at a FedEx warehouse in Connecticut.

Tamika is survived by two daughters — a 12-year-old and 13-year-old.