Greenbrier mom leaves baby alone for more than 9 hours

Shelby Bradshaw, Greenbier, Tennessee mom arrested leaving 2 year old toddler all alone for nine hours cause single mom wanted a break.

A Nashville area, Tennessee mother has been accused of leaving her 2-year-old alone for more than nine hours.

Shelby Bradshaw, 33, of Greenbier, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with child abuse and neglect, according to jail records from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tennessee mom unaccounted for more than 9 hours

Notice of the calamity came when maintenance crew workers at the apartment complex where Bradshaw lived arrived to find the toddler alone in an apartment during a scheduled check, Thursday morning.

Police were called to the complex in an effort to locate the child’s mother.

It wasn’t until some nine hours after Bradshaw having left the child on its own that she returned to the apartment, only to be greeted by police.

Body camera footage (see above video) shows officers confronting Bradshaw, who appeared confused as to why police were there, WKRN reported.

Shelby Bradshaw, Greenbier ‘full time’ mom needed a break

The single mom allegedly told authorities that she had driven about 25 minutes away to see a man. She reportedly said that her daughter usually sleeps through the night and she expected to be there when the girl woke up.

‘She made statements that she is a full-time mother and needed a break and that she had tried to rely on others the night before, but wasn’t able to find anybody,’ Detective Joseph Chelini with the Greenbrier Police Department said, according to WKRN.

Records show that Bradshaw is in jail on a $25,000 bond.

The child is staying with relatives and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is investigating.