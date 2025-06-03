Shane Munn, Goshen, NY dad and his two autistic sons die in house fire as father raced back inside in desperate bid to save the two boys only for all three to die.

A single father and his two autistic sons were killed when their Hudson Valley home caught on fire, Saturday night, as the man sought to valiantly save his two children, only to lose his own life in the process.

Shane Munn, 50, was found dead on the ground floor of the two-family home while his two boys, Ryan H. Munn (17) and Travis A. Munn (12), succumbed to injuries at the hospital, New York State Police said.

When firefighters reached the blaze around 8 p.m., the building located in Goshen, Orange County along the Pulaski Highway, was ‘completely engulfed in flames,’ according to state authorities.

Shane Munn, Goshen, NY dad tries to save autistic sons from house fire, only for all 3 to die

A mother and her two children who lived on the first floor were able to get out, but Munn and his two boys who lived on the ground floor did not.

According to NY State troopers, the upstairs mom said at the time of the blaze, she observed Munn operating a weed trimmer on the property. Moments later, she observed the father running back into the residence, only to never come back out.

‘Everything was [about] his kids,’ his landlord, John Porcaro, told the nypost. ‘He was definitely a great dad.’

Porcaro said the two boys were both autistic and nonverbal.

‘His kids were his life,’ the landlord added.

Porcaro said he’s still trying to figure out how Munn and his kids didn’t escape in time, calling their deaths ‘devastating.’

‘We’re just trying to find answers to how it was caused and it was the first floor and there was multiple exits and windows, we don’t know what happened,’ Porcaro said.

‘In moments of great loss, we are reminded of the strength of our community and the courage of those who serve,’ Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said in a statement.

‘Our first responders put themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and their dedication does not go unnoticed. We stand with the family and the Goshen community during this difficult time.’

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but neighbors say there was smoke and heavy flames coming out the back of the home from the ground floor kitchen window.

Authorities continue to investigate.