Seth Thomas Martin of Waterford Township, Detroit, confesses to stabbing fiancee, Mallory Myers to death after admitting he had previously fantasized killing her.

‘I’ll love you forever….’ A Detroit area, Michigan man appearing in court on Monday after confessing to fatally stabbing his fiancee over the weekend.

Seth Thomas Martin of Waterford Township, Oakland County, is alleged to have called police on Friday, just on 3:41 p.m, June 13, from his home on Hackett Street, saying that he had stabbed his fiancé multiple times.

Seth stated ‘she’s right next to me- she’s not doing good.’ Seth told dispatch he stabbed Mallory in ‘the neck, the chest, arm a couple times,” according to an interview with detectives.

Seth Martin, Waterford, Michigan man fantasized killing fiancee

Prior to the man attacking his victim, Mallory Myers, 33, the two had been lying on their bed looking at her phone when Seth Martin, 25, attacked her. He assaulted her approximately 10 times, FOX2 reported citing detectives interviews with the suspect.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined she had been stabbed multiple times and died from her injuries.

Officers found the suspected murder weapon in a sink inside the home, authorities said.

Martin allegedly confessed to the crime after dialing 911 and was taken into custody without incident.

‘Seth stated that he felt like Mallory was ‘driving a wedge between him and his roommate,” the detective told the courtroom.

However, his reasons may stretch beyond a dispute over living situations. He told police he had fantasized about killing his fiancé early in their relationship.

Mallory Myers, Waterford woman, victim of fatal Domestic violence

A regard of the victim’s Facebook wall revealed her starting a new job as an Assistant Manager at nearby Checkers and Rally’s on June 6th, a week prior to her stabbing murder.

A previous post, on February 23, described the victim while posing with Seth Martin, stating, ‘I’ll love you forever.’

Seth Martin faces one count of first-degree murder, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced on Monday, the Detroit News reported.

‘Domestic violence is a leading cause of death for women ages 15-44,’ McDonald said in a statement. ‘Mallory Myers wasn’t a statistic. Her life had purpose, and she should be with us still. We intend to bring Mallory’s killer to justice.’

Seth Martin was remanded to custody without bail and is scheduled to next appear in court on June 27 for a probable cause conference.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Martin could spend the rest of his life in prison.