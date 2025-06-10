Scott Devery, Minneapolis dad shoots & kills 2 year old daughter, Kinsley Prinsen then self. Murder-suicide happened in front of toddler mom, Trisha Ann Prinsen. No known motive.

A Minneapolis, Minnesota father is alleged to have shot dead his 2 year old daughter dead then self in a suspected murder-suicide authorities stated.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North around 12:20 a.m, Monday morning, June 9. There they found a man in his 50s and his 2-year-old daughter dead from gunshot wounds according to a public information release.

The child’s mother was in the house at the time, but was not injured, police say.

Minneapolis dad shot & killed 2 year old daughter in front of mom

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the news, stating that the man “is believed to have fatally shot his 2-year-old daughter before taking his own life,” according to the release.

A report from the Star Tribune identified the father as 50-year-old-man, Scott Joseph Devery and his 2 year old toddler daughter as Kinsley Prinsen. The identity of the child’s mother was given as Trisha Ann Prinsen.

‘I’m the mother of my beautiful angel, Kinsley Prinsen, who was fatally shot and killed by her father, and then he killed himself in front of me,’ posted Trisha Ann Prinsen on an online fundraising forum she started to help with funeral and other expenses.

‘This is an unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy,’ said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. ‘Our hearts are with the child’s mother as she faces an overwhelming loss, and with the officers and investigators who responded to such a devastating scene.’

Police confirmed that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner would release the official cause and manner of death.

Authorities are encouraging anybody with information to get in touch, per the post, which confirmed the MPD was investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

No motive was immediately known.