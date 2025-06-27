Teacher sex abuses student after inviting boy to lunch in her classroom

Sarah Jacas, Orange County middle school teacher at Corner Lake Middle School in Orlando busted on sex crime charges after inviting 14 year old student to have lunch in her classroom before going on to have sex with him.

And yet again… A middle school math teacher who invited a struggling student to eat lunch in her classroom groomed and sexually abused him, Florida prosecutors allege.

Sarah Tatiana Jacas, 32, allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy in her classroom at Corner Lake Middle School in Orlando, during the school lunch hour, after ongoing grooming her victim.

The alleged statutory rapes occurred between December 2022 and April 2023 when the victim was a student at the school according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who arrested the teacher earlier this month.

Middle school teacher invites 14 year old to have lunch in her classroom while proceeding to groom victim

Arrest documents stated Jacas and her minor victim began eating lunch together at the start of the academic year ‘because he had issues fitting in and associating with the right crowd.’

The victim told police the pair grew close when the female educator started to ‘isolate’ him from other students, WESH reported.

Their relationship turned physical, with the pair sharing first hugs and cheek kisses before Jacas allegedly started molesting him.

The abuse cumulated to rape just before Spring Break 2023 when Jacas covered the classroom windows with active assailant curtains, laid a pillow down in a corner and had unprotected sex with the student, the affidavit claims.

Jacas, who is married and has a 12-year-old son, was arrested on Monday and jailed. She was released Wednesday on a $19,000 bond.

Jacas raped the boy in the same manner for three to four consecutive days, according to the affidavit.

Secret text messages

She would also direct the victim, a virgin, on how to have sexual intercourse, investigators allege.

She and the boy would also text outside of school hours, often sharing what the boy’s mother called ‘abnormal’ messages late into the night.

The victim’s mother reportedly caught them messaging once around 1am and instructed them to both stop, so Jacas created a fake Instagram account instead.

She would send him ‘dirty’ messages through the social media platform, with the pair communicating exclusively in code, the affidavit states.

The numeric combinations 115 and 150 meant ‘I miss you’ and ‘I love you’, respectively. A high five emoji symbolized a kiss.

But there was trouble ahead for the love doomed teacher.

Texted Jacas to the boy: ‘I just had sex with my husband and it wasn’t the best but I imagined it was you.’

Her husband eventually found out about the relationship and the married couple reached an ‘agreement’ that she would stop seeing the boy, the report states.

Jacas then called the victim from an unknown number to tell him her husband discovered the affair and threatened to report her. She instructed the boy to ‘lay low’ because her husband was ‘angry’.

The victim claims Jacas did not return to the classroom in the remaining weeks of the school year.

Abuse of position of trust, authority and power

The boy, now 16, finally reported the alleged abuse to police on June 10 this year.

He called Jacas on the phone in the presence of police on June 16, which eventually led to her subsequent arrest this week.

Jacas was booked into custody on June 23 and made her first court appearance the following day where she was formally arraigned on charges of statutory rape by an authority figure, lewd or lascivious battery by a custodial authority and lewd or lascivious molestation by a custodial figure.

A judge ordered that she cannot have any contact with the victim or any witnesses in the case. She also cannot have unsupervised contact with her own child.

On June 25, Jacas was released from the Orange County Detention Facility after posting $19, 000 bail.

The principal at Corner Lake Middle School reached out to students’ families after Jacas’ arrest and said “there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement and the district’s Office of Professional Standards” and that “this person will not be returning to campus pending the outcome of the investigation.”