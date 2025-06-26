Kenosha man beats wife up confronting him for not showering in 2...

Michael Navrotsky, Kenosha, Wisconsin man beats wife, Kimberly after complaining about her husband failing to shower in two months and forbiding him to sleep in clean sheets until he did so.

A Wisconsin man is alleged to have severely beaten by his wife up after the woman confronting her husband about not having showered for two months.

Michael Navrotsky, 67, of Kenosha is alleged to have attacked 68-year-old Kimberly Navrotsky, after the woman telling her husband to take a shower and that ‘she did not want him sleeping on her clean sheets’ until he did so.

The wife’s demands led to a violent altercation ensuing, with a blood soaked Kimberly fleeing to her neighbours house.

Responding police arrived soon after to find the battered wife with several visible injuries to her face, including a broken nose, lawandcrime reported.

During questioning, the victim alleged her husband punching three times with a closed fist.

The husband in turn told police he had not showered in ’three weeks,’ and admitting striking Kimberly ‘but only in self defense.’

The wife further more told police that her husband was suffering the onset of dementia and had increasingly become violent along with ‘refusing’ to seek treatment.

Upon his arrest, Michael Navrotsky was booked into the Kenosha County Jail and charged with substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, and domestic abuse intimidation of a victim, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Navrotsky remains in custody on $5,000 cash bond. His next court date is set for July 1.